Claudio Castagnoli retains ROH World Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts III

Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli successfully defended his title at AEW Battle of the Belts III against Konosuke Takeshita.

The Swiss star stood against DDT Pro Wrestling star Takeshita, who earned his opportunity after great showings against Castagnoli's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Jon Moxley and acquaintance Eddie Kingston.

At various points in the match, Takeshita looked like he could take the title away from the AEW star, with several convincing near falls. However, Castagnoli endured an onslaught before mounting a comeback that ended with a Ricola Bomb to retain the title.

The former WWE star has been the ROH Champion since Death Before Dishonor, where he captured the title from Jonathan Gresham in the show's opener. He made his All-Elite debut at Forbidden Door, replacing Bryan Danielson against NJPW's Zack Sabre Jr. and joining the Blackpool Combat Club.

He stood with the BCC, Eddie Kingston, and Ortiz against the Jericho Appreciation Society at Blood & Guts.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta appeared to express intentions for the ROH Tag Titles when they came out to stare the FTR down following their title defense at Death Before Dishonor.

