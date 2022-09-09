Claudio Castagnoli says released WWE Superstar would be a "good fit" for the first female member of the Blackpool Combat Club

Current ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli was the most recent addition to the Blackpool Combat Club stable, but the AEW star has highlighted a former WWE Superstar as a good fit for the first female member of the group.

Claudio Castagnoli debuted for AEW at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view where he defeated NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. In the process, he became the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club, joining Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta.

Since his debut, the former Cesaro has gone on a tear in both AEW and Ring of Honor, becoming the latter's world champion as well as picking up the decisive victory in the second-ever "Blood and Guts" match.

While the BCC is one of AEW's most dominant and popular factions, it is currently an all-male group. Speaking on the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted, Claudio Castagnoli highlighted a female talent he feels would work well with the stable:

"I would pick Serena Deeb. I think she'd be a good fit for Blackpool Combat Club." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Swiss @ClaudioCSRO Hold to hold with ZSJ to Blood and Guts. 1st week stuff Hold to hold with ZSJ to Blood and Guts. 1st week stuff https://t.co/IoRxiqoKNh

Serena Deeb is a woman who prides herself on her technical ability, even calling herself "The Professor" due to how well-versed she is in the squared circle.

Will the BCC ever recruit a female member of the AEW roster? Only time will tell!

Both Claudio Castagnoli and Serena Deeb will be in action this Friday on AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage this Friday is shaping up to be one of the most action-packed episodes of the show so far, with both Claudio Castagnoli and Serena Deeb involved in high-profile matches.

Castagnoli will defend his ROH World Championship against FTR's Dax Harwood, who is looking to add a Ring of Honor singles title to the Tag Team Championship he has held since April. The match will be Claudio's fourth defense of the title, and it is sure to be a very physical match.

Serena Deeb will be taking on the newest full-time member of the AEW Women's division in Madison Rayne. It's a battle between two veterans of women's wrestling that will certainly be a close bout to call.

Elsewhere on the show, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin will face off in the Tournament of Champions, with the winner advancing to take on Jon Moxley next week on AEW Dynamite. We will also hear from Samoa Joe, who will speak for the first time since returning to AEW at All Out.

Will you be watching AEW Rampage this week? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell