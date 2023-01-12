Claudio Castagnoli set to headline major non-AEW event on WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend

AEW has seemingly elevated Claudio Castagnoli even further than fans could have hoped for, as he'll likely be headlining the upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor on the same weekend as WrestleMania 39.

Despite being one of the biggest fan-favorite stars in WWE, Claudio (fka Cesaro) unfortunately never received a major push in his 11 years with the promotion. For years, fans urged WWE to put the world championship on the star, but a mere month into his AEW run, Castagnoli was already a world champion.

The official Ring of Honor Wrestling Twitter account recently shared a teaser video for the upcoming Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, which heavily featured Claudio Castagnoli.

ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling @ringofhonor On Friday March 31st professional wrestling fans from around the world will descend on Los Angeles for one of the most anticipated events of the year. Ring of Honor presents Supercard of Honor LIVE from the Galen Center at USC. Tickets go on sale Friday Jan 27 at 10am PT On Friday March 31st professional wrestling fans from around the world will descend on Los Angeles for one of the most anticipated events of the year. Ring of Honor presents Supercard of Honor LIVE from the Galen Center at USC. Tickets go on sale Friday Jan 27 at 10am PT https://t.co/5SCbncrUSM

Some fans have already questioned the existence of the pay-per-view since ROH is still without a TV deal. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Tony Khan allegedly doesn't want to go outside of Warner Bros. Discovery, which is why he has not secured anything at this stage.

Jim Cornette isn't happy with AEW President Tony Khan's utilization of Ring of Honor

While Claudio Castagnoli is experiencing a seemingly better-received run in AEW, Tony Khan has caught a lot of flak for including ROH as part of his product. Many fans online criticized Khan for featuring too many Ring of Honor championship matches on Dynamite, and Jim Cornette agreed.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Tony Kahn after #AEWDynamite said that ROH Supercard Of Honor will feature talent from AEW and other promotions from around the world. Tony Kahn after #AEWDynamite said that ROH Supercard Of Honor will feature talent from AEW and other promotions from around the world. 👀👀 https://t.co/QDGvYRe3K2

In an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager comically mourned the state of the promotion under Tony Khan.

"Oh, what have they done to my child? Ring of Honor! I saved them from the clutches of death only to see it become a prostituted world championship on another company’s television programming!" (02:44:27 onward).

Despite complaining about the three-way-bout between Castagnoli, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson, Cornette also notably praised all three men. With Supercard of Honor taking place one day before WrestleMania 39, will Claudio Castagnoli have a "WrestleMania Moment" in ROH that he never had in WWE? Only time will tell.

