Claudio Castagnoli declares who he wants to wrestle next in AEW (Exclusive)

Claudio Castagnoli recently captured the ROH World Championship at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. The Swiss star has now spoken about his next potential opponent in AEW.

Castagnoli was unbelievably over with fans during his run as Cesaro in WWE. He captured multiple titles during his tenure, including the United States and RAW Tag Team Championship. However, he left the promotion after his contract expired in February 2022.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Claudio Castagnoli speculated which All Elite Wrestling star he could possibly face next. The Swiss star mentioned multiple names, considering the depth of the promotion's roster.

“I think with AEW everybody is so good and has their own set of fans. So, there’s so many people – I don’t want to just pick one, because I will just miss so many other ones. There’s just so many possibilities, I mean, I’ve watched Rush against Dragon Lee and I was like ‘Oh I wanna wrestle Dragon Lee! Oh I wanna wrestle Rush!’ So it’s just one of those, ‘Oh I wanna wrestle everybody!’” (03:04 onward)

Now that Claudio Castagnoli is the ROH World Champion, he undoubtedly has a massive target on his back. Fans will have to wait and see who rises to the challenge in the near future.

Claudio Castagnoli believes he was on his way to a significant push in WWE, similar to Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest names in women's wrestling today, and the star has undoubtedly earned her spot at the top of the card. However, without a massive fan following, she might not have reached this point.

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Castagnoli reflected on his WWE career and his creative expectations from the company.

"Becky got red-hot and the fans made her undeniable. I feel I was on that verge a couple of times where the crowd was with me, my stuff was going awesome, and it was, 'We're going in this direction now.' Okay, back to square one. That happened a bunch of times. In the end, it all led to this. A lot of stuff in life is about the journey," Castagnoli said. [H/T Fightful]

While his world championship dreams never materialized in WWE, Claudio Castagnoli stands tall today as the ROH World Champion. It will be interesting to see what's next in his storied professional wrestling career.

