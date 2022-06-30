"I'm a kid in a candy store" – Claudio Castagnoli voices excitement on being in AEW, names two top stars he wants to wrestle

Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro), the new gem on the AEW roster, recently aired his excitement at being under the AEW umbrella. He also revealed two top stars he wants to wrestle in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Swiss Superman electrified the pro wrestling world by making his AEW debut at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Castagnoli's 11-year WWE run ended in February. Entering as the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club, Claudio helped his side win the brutal Blood and Guts match at Dynamite this week.

When asked about his AEW arrival and potential opponents, here's what the 41-year-old had to say at the media scrum:

"I’m a kid in a candy store, and you know when you go shopping and they tell you, ‘Pick whatever,’ and you’re like, ‘Uhh, I don’t know what to pick?’ That’s what that is. I just come in here and I’m very happy, and it just fits." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Claudio further unraveled on potentially sharing the ring with Orange Cassidy and Kenny Omega down the line:

"There’s just so many guys that I’ve known for years – Orange Cassidy, for example, is one of them. I think we (him and Kenny Omega) have grown a lot since (ROH 2008) then, so, you know, that’s just worth a mention. Again, I can probably give you a short list of who I don’t want to step in the ring with and that is nobody."

Castagnoli and Omega last squared off against each other at the ROH Final Battle in 2008. The two wrestlers have come a long way since then.

Claudio Castagnoli wants to wrestle matches fans want

AEW fans breathed a sigh of relief to witness the King of Swing at the Forbidden Door. Many fans believe Claudio Castagnoli was underutilized in WWE despite being a terrific performer. It's noteworthy that The Swiss Cyborg won only one singles title in WWE.

WrestleBR @wrestlebr



Berrando WE THE PEOPLE, por causa da história que, TODO MUNDO ODIOU, repito, TODO MUNDO ODIOU, na WWE junto de Zeb Colter e os dois.



Nada cura mais birra de fã do que nostalgia



#AEWDynamite O público está surtando com a encarada de Jake Hager e Claudio CastagnoliBerrando WE THE PEOPLE, por causa da história que, TODO MUNDO ODIOU, repito, TODO MUNDO ODIOU, na WWE junto de Zeb Colter e os dois.Nada cura mais birra de fã do que nostalgia O público está surtando com a encarada de Jake Hager e Claudio CastagnoliBerrando WE THE PEOPLE, por causa da história que, TODO MUNDO ODIOU, repito, TODO MUNDO ODIOU, na WWE junto de Zeb Colter e os dois.Nada cura mais birra de fã do que nostalgia#AEWDynamite https://t.co/mzHhQ1J3lx

Voicing his thoughts, Claudio further weighed in on giving fans what they want:

“It’s just, to me, what is most important is the fans are excited, right? Who do you want to see me wrestle next? That, to me, was always the important thing. Who is my dream opponent? I don’t care. Who do you guys want to see me wrestle, right? And here, in AEW, all that stuff can happen, you know?” (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Now that he stands tall in AEW, there are many dream matches fans want to see. It'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Swiss Superman.

