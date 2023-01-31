"Clearly on his final chapter of wrestling" - Paul Walter Hauser responds to WWE Hall of Famer's attack in AEW

Golden Globe winner Paul Walter Hauser celebrated his award by attending AEW Dynamite in LA. However, at the event, he fell prey to an attack from Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. He had the chance to address the attack recently.

Walter Hauser has an impressive resumé, having starred in popular features Blackkklansman and Cruella. He recently won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in his role in the miniseries, Blackbird. To celebrate his win, he was invited to attend AEW Dynamite while in Los Angeles. He even got involved in the show as he was in receipt of Jeff Jarrett's signature guitar spot.

He had the chance to address his appearance and the attack during The Late Late Show with James Corden. During which, he divulged the circumstances that led to his appearance as well as firing shots at WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

"This guy Jeff Jarrett, who is clearly on his final chapter of wrestling is deciding to strike me on the head with a guitar." - Paul Walter Hauser said.

Jeff Jarrett signed for AEW in 2022, having previously worked with WWE in an executive position. He has taken up a backstage role in Tony Khan's promotion as well, serving as Director of Business Development.

Jarrett and Jay Lethal almost won the AEW tag titles this month

However Walter Hauser may feel about Jarrett's future in the business, JJ proved earlier this month that he could very well have another title run in him. He and Lethal challenged The Acclaimed for the tag titles during the first Dynamite of 2023.

With some shenanigans involved, Jarrett and Lethal even pinned the champions. For a moment in time, the pair were going to be the new tag champs to the dismay and bemusement of the crowd in attendance. However, the decision was reversed and they were later beaten.

They challenged for the titles once again the weekend after that, competing under No Holds Barred Stipulations. This time there would be no reversal needed, as The Acclaimed retained their tag titles.

What have you made of Jeff Jarrett's All-Elite run thus far? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

