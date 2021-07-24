"Closest thing I’ve seen in pro wrestling like Stone Cold" - Legendary commentator heaps praise on AEW's Jon Moxley

Legendary commentator Jim Ross has heaped praise on AEW star Jon Moxley, stating that he is the "closest thing" to WWE's Stone Cold Steve Austin in this era.

Stone Cold Steve Austin will go down as the man who thrived in the Attitude Era back in the day. He became the mainstay of WWE and carried it for years. Steve Austin may not have had a long wrestling career, but he created a long-lasting legacy that people still admire to this day. His accolades speak for himself.

I want to have a 90s/2000’s WWE birthday party so I can dress up as Stone Cold Steve Austin 💀 pic.twitter.com/esC3x0VQTr — curly 🧸 (@bbylexxxx) July 15, 2021

There will probably not be another wrestler with the same charisma, gimmick, ability to attract the audience, and in-ring storytelling. However, people often compare superstars from the current era to the bygone era.

Speaking on the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed numerous topics, most notably Jon Moxley's match against Karl Anderson on AEW Dynamite last week. The AEW commentator praised Anderson, stating that his match against Moxley was probably the best of his career.

JR further added that Jon Moxley is the "closest thing" he has witnessed to the level of Stone Cold Steve Austin in this era. He explained that Moxley has all the credentials that Steve Austin used to have back in the day:

“I thought Karl Anderson had the best match I’ve ever seen him have on television against Jon Moxley. He had a great match. Moxley is the closest thing I’ve seen in pro wrestling like Stone Cold [Steve Austin] since Stone Cold. Attitudinal, body english, facial expression, and legitimate intensity. Absolutely phenomenal," Jim Ross said.

Jon Moxley showing up and murdering Omegas/Jericho completely sold me as a fan for AEW and I've been obsessed since pic.twitter.com/ELffsGElBe — Mills (@TheMills65) July 20, 2021

Ever since he left WWE, Moxley has channelized his inner potential and surfaced as the most ruthless superstar in all of AEW.

What's next for Jon Moxley in AEW?

Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley recently lost his IWGP United States Championship to Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch. Those who witnessed the match in attendance remained energetic throughout the match as both delivered one of the most violent matches in AEW's history.

Moxley will now move on to bigger things, possibly emerging as a new challenger for Miro's TNT Championship. The company could also have him go after The Young Bucks, who put him on the shelf for over a month.

Do you think Jon Moxley has some of the similarities compared to Stone Cold Steve Austin? Sound off in the comments section below.

