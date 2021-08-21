"CM has never looked like he can whip anybody's a**" - Wrestling legend explains his biggest issue with CM Punk (Exclusive) 

Kenny Bolin had some stark thoughts about CM Punk after the latter's return to pro-wrestling at this week's AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Smack Talk, John Cena's former manager first heaped praise on Punk's crowd-controlling abilities. However, Bolin then pointed out that CM Punk doesn't have an imposing presence, and it's hard to take him seriously from a physicality standpoint.

Bolin cited the examples of former stars like Jerry Lawler and Dutch Mantell, who could instill fear in their opponents merely through their toughness.

"He's (CM Punk) a master promo cutter, without a doubt. My problem is that I just don't buy him whipping anybody's a**. Me and Dutch Mantell talk about that from time to time. You see Dutch Mantell, Jerry Lawler, the countless ones in Memphis, they had guys that look like they could whip you a**. CM has never looked like he can whip anybody's a**," said Kenny Bolin.

Bolin also took a dig at CM Punk's MMA career, pointing that the former WWE star couldn't defeat someone like Jason David Frank, who was handpicked to be one of his opponents.

He also slammed Punk's dressing sense and revealed why he couldn't take the latest AEW signee seriously.

"He got into the MMA, he got his a** handed to him. They handpicked matches for him he couldn't win... He ducked the fight with Tommy The Green Ranger (Jason David Frank). Tommy The Green Ranger of the Power Rangers would have beaten his a**, he was 4-0 in MMA. And I'm sorry he's a guy in a tracksuit with a bad hairline, and I just don't buy him whippin' him, anybody," said Kenny Bolin.

CM Punk received a thunderous ovation at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

To say that Punk's triumphant return took the wrestling world by storm would be an understatement. Apart from the thunderous reaction he received from fans at the United Center in Chicago, Punk's AEW arrival has become one of the most-talked-about topics on Twitter.

Punk will make his in-ring debut at AEW All Out 2021, where he'll square off against former TNT Champion Darby Allin. The Voice of the Voiceless laid down the challenge to Allin during his show-opening promo on Rampage.

Edited by Vishal Kataria