"CM Punk is a 40 something year-old baby" - Twitter explodes after top star openly mentions former AEW World Champion's All Out controversy on Dynamite

On this week's episode of Dynamite, AEW aired MJF's interview on the Pardon My Take podcast.
During the segment, The Salt of the Earth openly acknowledged the CM Punk controversy from the post-All Out media scrum. He took a dig at the former AEW World Champion and accused him of "stealing the spotlight" on the night of his big return.
"And then, on my big return, the spotlight was on a press conference," said MJF.
In reaction to the comment, fans went crazy on social media, as Tony Khan's promotion openly acknowledged the controversy surrounding Punk from All Out.
In the main event of All Out 2022, CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship for the second time. Shortly afterward, he was confronted by the returning MJF.
The seeds were once again planted for the two men to reignite their feud. But that wasn't the case, as Punk went on a verbal tirade at the post-All Out media scrum.
The Chicago native took digs at All Elite EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. He also fired shots at former world champion Hangman Adam Page.
Since then, Punk has been absent from television, and his status with the company remains unclear.
