"CM Punk is a 40 something year-old baby" - Twitter explodes after top star openly mentions former AEW World Champion's All Out controversy on Dynamite

By Soumik Datta
Modified Nov 10, 2022 09:18 AM IST
CM Punk is a former two-time AEW World Champion
On this week's episode of Dynamite, AEW aired MJF's interview on the Pardon My Take podcast.

During the segment, The Salt of the Earth openly acknowledged the CM Punk controversy from the post-All Out media scrum. He took a dig at the former AEW World Champion and accused him of "stealing the spotlight" on the night of his big return.

"And then, on my big return, the spotlight was on a press conference," said MJF.

In reaction to the comment, fans went crazy on social media, as Tony Khan's promotion openly acknowledged the controversy surrounding Punk from All Out.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:

@WrestlingCovers Thats a fantastic point. CM Punk is a 40 something year old baby and I dont care who is upset by that.
The spotlight being on a press conference, in part because the guy who returned (MJF) overshadowed the guy who won is a crazy sort of turn of events.
“The spotlight… was on a press conference.” MJF planted a seed of animosity with Punk… Maybe just in case. #AEWDynamite
To my knowledge this is the first time the press conference has been referenced at all on AEW TVGreat promo from MJF#AEWDynamite https://t.co/59dEiG7oAB
That wasn’t a “promo”. That was real to MJF. And mentioned the press conference. Woo buddy. That right there sells the PPV. I hope MJF stays champ for well over a year. #AEWDynamite
MJF with that press conference reference😳🔥 This man is incredible.#AEW #AEWDynamite
I watched this live and I just realized that this was a dig at WWE. twitter.com/WrestlingCover…
Sad but true twitter.com/wrestlingcover…
I felt that 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/WrestlingCover…
@WrestlingCovers He deserrved that for what he did to wardlow
@WrestlingCovers MJF has the ability to make the viewer hang onto every word he says.

In the main event of All Out 2022, CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship for the second time. Shortly afterward, he was confronted by the returning MJF.

The seeds were once again planted for the two men to reignite their feud. But that wasn't the case, as Punk went on a verbal tirade at the post-All Out media scrum.

The Chicago native took digs at All Elite EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. He also fired shots at former world champion Hangman Adam Page.

Since then, Punk has been absent from television, and his status with the company remains unclear.

What was your reaction to MJF's promo? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy
