CM Punk addresses competition between WWE SummerSlam and AEW Collision

With WWE SummerSlam and AEW Collision gearing up to go head-to-head this Saturday, CM Punk has taken it upon himself to address the matter.

While SummerSlam has a rich history streaked with some of the biggest stars in the business, Collision has just started to find its footing. Over the last few weeks, the new All Elite show is steadily establishing itself as a solid addition. Last week the ratings for the episode jumped back up to over 700,000.

During a conversation with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the Second City Saint stated that AEW Collision is not competing with SummerSlam or any other sports:

"We are not competing with SummerSlam. We are going to go up against college football soon. We have already been up against monster UFC cards every single Saturday. We are not competing with them. We are competing with what we did last Saturday. I am competing with who I was yesterday as a human being and a pro wrestler, and we, as the Collision team, are competing with what we did last Saturday. That’s always going to be what we are striving to do, and I think that’s an important message for the fans to understand," Punk said. [H/T: Fightful]

CM Punk has recently commented on the rise of AEW Collisions ratings before WWE SummerSlam

Apart from the premiere episode of Collision, the show had seen a steady decline in viewership until its sudden jump last week.

The occasion had certainly delighted Punk, who has been very involved with Collision. Taking to Instagram, the Chicago native penned a heartfelt note for the fans.

"Thank you colliders for engaging and making Collision a must watch show!" Punk wrote. "We appreciate the fans who let us entertain you on a Saturday night! The best is yet to come! Hard work works. Nobody works harder."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Collision and how it will fare after going up against WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer.

