"CM Punk almost killed AEW" - Twitter flares up with speculation around promotion's lifespan following Tony Khan's recent comments

Tony Khan recently discussed AEW's future during a show. Since CM Punk made some harsh comments regarding the company's EVPs after the All Out media scrum, many fans have been speculating that the promotion could take the same route as WCW.

Several backstage incidents have occurred since the post-All Out brawl in September 2022. Due to the backstage altercation, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, CM Punk, and The Young Bucks were reportedly suspended from TV.

During a recent episode of the Grapsody podcast, Tony Khan explained why AEW wouldn't follow WCW's route. The hosts discussed how the infamous Fingerpoke of Doom, which took place on the January 4, 1999, episode of WCW's Monday Nitro, was detrimental to the company.

The angle saw Kevin Nash throw himself to the mat in response to Hogan's chest poke, which allowed Hogan to pin him and win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Although this was allegedly a joke, Khan reportedly declined to confirm that he would not execute a Fingerpoke of Doom on the January 4 Dynamite from Seattle.

The president of AEW also said that many had compared AEW to WCW. Both the companies have had ties to TBS/TNT and have featured guys like Sting and Tony Schiavone. Khan suggested the two promotions are different, and since a media firm does not own AEW, their demise would not be a concern as it was for WCW.

Check out how fans responded as they speculated about AEW's potential future:

Sunnysunrise @Sunnysunrise16 @ringsidenews_ Cm punk almost killed Aew and now, He is thinking of bringing in sasha bank to Aew @ringsidenews_ Cm punk almost killed Aew and now, He is thinking of bringing in sasha bank to Aew

Brigmann Bailey @beetlehound1 @ringsidenews_ TV deal will likely go away at some point. Orange, the elite and Darby aren't marketable enough to ever get them mainstream. And he refuses to put them in the background where they belong. @ringsidenews_ TV deal will likely go away at some point. Orange, the elite and Darby aren't marketable enough to ever get them mainstream. And he refuses to put them in the background where they belong.

Pro Wrestling Guru @PWGuru02 @ringsidenews_ Asking a question about strong solid company that is growing bigger daily seems a little premature. @ringsidenews_ Asking a question about strong solid company that is growing bigger daily seems a little premature.

Paul @Paulkf22 @ringsidenews_ It'll end up fading away like impact. His family is too rich, for it to die. His connections will always gets TV deals @ringsidenews_ It'll end up fading away like impact. His family is too rich, for it to die. His connections will always gets TV deals

Josh @jdkonagym @ringsidenews_ I don't think they'll end. I think they'll go the same way TNA did. @ringsidenews_ I don't think they'll end. I think they'll go the same way TNA did.

Wade Arbogast @WadeArbogast864 @ringsidenews_ I don't think it'll end the same way WCW did. AEW has a dedicated fan base and it'll grow in time. It's been amazing to see what they've done since they started @ringsidenews_ I don't think it'll end the same way WCW did. AEW has a dedicated fan base and it'll grow in time. It's been amazing to see what they've done since they started

Professional wrestling fans will have to wait to see how AEW performs in 2023 and beyond.

Tony Khan discussed the criticism he has received from both fans and critics for not utilizing top stars in AEW

Khan recently discussed how some top performers in AEW are booked and also addressed the criticism regarding their usage on TV.

On the Grapsody podcast, Tony Khan explained the genuine cause behind the absence of some stars from television. He added that he couldn't please everyone in the wrestling world and stated that he consistently works to develop performers.

"You're never going to keep everybody happy. You have to think about that. You have people that are going to be a focus week-to-week, Eddie's a big part of tonight's show, we'll see Eddie on 'Rampage,' tonight," Tony Khan said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

AEW broadcasts Rampage and Dynamite for three hours each week, while Dark and Dark: Elevation is available online for an additional two hours. Khan thinks having less television time is also a problem behind the inconsistent booking of certain stars.

How do you feel about the comparison between AEW and WCW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes