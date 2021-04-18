CM Punk believes AEW star is the "best promo" in wrestling today

CM Punk believes that AEW star Eddie Kingston has the best mic skills in the world today. Kingston's believable mic skills and his control and command over his craft have seen him earn praise from AEW fans, resulting in him becoming a favorite of many.

During a Q&A session on his Twitter account, CM Punk was asked who's the best promo in wrestling today, to which he responded:

Eddie Kingston — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 16, 2021

Punk was himself a well-regarded promo back in his days, with his searing mic battles with John Cena, Jeff Hardy, and the infamous "Pipe Bomb" still fresh in fans' memories.

For him to call Eddie Kingston the best promo in the wrestling business is a huge thing, and it's certainly something that will make people take notice of Kingston if they haven't yet.

Kingston's rivalry with former AEW Champion Jon Moxley in 2020, which resulted in a match between the two at Full Gear: 2020, featured some of his career-best promo work.

Eddie Kingston is currently associated with Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Since finishing their rivalry, Kingston and Moxley have teased joining hands in Tony Khan's promotion. It finally came to fruition at AEW: Revolution 2021, where Kingston came to the rescue of Moxley to save him from an in-ring explosion.

Advertisement

The two displayed great in-ring chemistry during their match with The Good Brothers on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago, and their backstage promo segments have been a treat to watch. They seem on course to challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships soon.

We think Moxley and Kingston would be about the last people you would want to piss off 😶 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5h1wMKzLTe — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 25, 2021

Do you agree with CM Punk calling Eddie Kingston the best promo in the world today? Do you think Kingston and Moxley will be the next AEW Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.