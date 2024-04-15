CM Punk is not to be blamed for the major backstage controversy with AEW star, according to WWE veteran

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently stated that he does not blame CM Punk for his actions against AEW star Jack Perry at All In 2023

The backstage altercation between The Second City Saint and Jack Perry at the All In 2023 has been making waves lately after AEW aired the security footage on the recent episode of Dynamite. After the incident, Punk got fired, while Perry was indefinitely suspended for his actions. Meanwhile, it has been over seven months and Jungle Boy has yet to appear on AEW TV.

During a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran offered his thoughts on the matter.

"Well, I think he was insubordinate, in my opinion, because if it started with the glass then it ends with the glass. Nobody told him [Jack Perry] to say, 'Glass, cry me a river!' nobody told him to say that. He took it on his own, and he was given free airtime to say it, and yet said something like that, and I don't blame CM Punk for getting mad. Here's a guy that couldn't draw you a goddamn stick figure, really, and he's [Perry] out there taking it upon himself and being smart," said Mantell. [0:55-1:36]

WWE veteran on if CM Punk was supposed to be running things backstage

Dutch Mantell also said that if Punk was supposed to be in charge backstage, AEW needed proper leadership to maintain discipline.

"And if CM Punk was supposed to be running it, they need some discipline somewhere. Because if you don't give them [Wrestlers] discipline, they will do exactly what they want to do, and when they want to do it, it's called the inmates running the asylum, and I've never seen a territory go long when you don't have any power structure or anybody leading the company,'' he added. [1:37-1:59]

Meanwhile, CM Punk is currently involved in a red-hot feud with Drew McIntyre in WWE, while Jack Perry has been performing in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Only time will tell if Perry will be seen on AEW TV somewhere down the line.

