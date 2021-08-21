CM Punk "blames" ex-WWE personality for getting him hooked on wrestling again

CM Punk made his long-awaited return to wrestling on AEW Rampage: The First Dance, over seven years after leaving WWE. He has since revealed that his comeback was "all Renee Paquette's fault."

The reception Punk got from his hometown crowd in Chicago was phenomenal. Punk was pretty emotional. He spoke to the fans, directly from the heart. The Voice of the Voiceless ended up challenging Darby Allin to a match at All Out. It was an iconic segment that will forever be remembered.

CM Punk was on the call for the post-show media scrum alongside AEW president Tony Khan, during which he stated that Renee Paquette got him hooked on wrestling again and that it was her "fault" he is now back. Back in 2019, the former WWE personality had encouraged him to join WWE Backstage as an analyst.

This was detailed in a tweet by Talksport's Alex McCarthy.

"CM Punk says AEW didn't have to prove anything to him to sign him, it was about him being open to the idea and he had to dip his toe in and see. "This is all @ReneePaquette's fault," because she got him back to do WWE Backstage and he got the bug again," read the tweet.

CM Punk says AEW didn't have to prove anything to him to sign him, it was about him being open to the idea and he had to dip his toe in and see.



Renee Paquette has wanted to see CM Punk return to wrestling

Renee Paquette helped CM Punk dip his toes back into pro wrestling, through WWE Backstage. After the FS1 show got canceled, The Second City Saint seemingly got the itch to wrestle again. The former WWE commentator discussed a potential Punk return a few months ago.

"We’ve seen people come back who none of us ever thought would return. I think [CM Punk] is somebody who falls under that category. End of the day, the guy is a wrestler... I hope we get to see Punk wrestle someone someday,” said Paquette.

CM Punk is indeed a wrestler again. He is now back and has brought a lot of buzz to the industry. The next few months have become very exciting now, and we have Renee Paquette to thank for that. It was her reaching out to the Chicago native that got the ball rolling for his eventual AEW debut.

