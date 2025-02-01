"CM Punk can do it" - Freddie Prinze Jr. claims only a few can compete with former AEW champion

CM Punk is the epitome of a megastar in professional wrestling, from his amazing in-ring acumen to his ability to bury his opponents on the mic. However, actor and wrestling personality Freddie Prinze Jr. claimed that a former AEW Champion could go head-to-head with stars like The Second City Saint.

The star in question is MJF. The Salt of the Earth is one of the fastest-rising stars in the wrestling world and a top fixture in AEW since its inception back in 2019.

Moreover, he has been recently engaged in a heated feud with Jeff Jarrett. On AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, the duo were involved in one of the most hated verbal exchanges in recent times, with extremely personal shots against one another.

On the recent edition of his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. claimed that The Salt of the Earth was exceptional on the microphone. He added that it was extremely hard to compete with him when he had a mic in his hand. But Freddie Prinze Jr. also name-dropped stars like Adam Cole, Will Ospreay, and former AEW star CM Punk, as among those who have held their own against MJF in verbal battles.

"It's really hard to compete with him, like CM Punk can do it, Adam Cole did it, Will Ospreay did it, he's had guys that could go back-and-forth with him, but not everyone is at that level." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

CM Punk is gearing up for a big opportunity

CM Punk had a classic rivalry with MJF during his time in AEW. However, that was a long time ago and he is now thriving as part of the WWE roster with a huge opportunity in his sight.

The Best in the World is all set to compete in the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match taking place on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. He would be looking to close on his first Rumble victory at the same event he got injured last year and missed out on WrestleMania.

But this time, with Punk walking in with huge momentum and a great year behind him, it will be interesting to see if The Voice of The Voiceless could get the job done and head to WrestleMania 41 to achieve his goal of main-eventing The Show of Shows.

