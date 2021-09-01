CM Punk discloses why he chose Darby Allin as his first opponent in AEW

CM Punk believes Darby Allin is the perfect first opponent for him in AEW as it wouldn't make sense for him to go after the champion, Kenny Omega, right off the bat.

While speaking to the New York Post, Punk stated that Allin is a tremendous talent and personality, and has a "compelling character" on AEW. He thinks that going after AEW World Champion Kenny Omega wouldn't make sense from a storyline perspective.

"I think he’s the perfect opponent. … I’m kind of approaching it like I’m quasi-new guy, but old head coming back into this thing. From an artistic storyline perspective, I can’t go after Kenny [Omega] right way. He’s the (world) champion. It wouldn’t make any sense. I never wrestled in this organization. Darby is a lot of things. He’s a fantastic talent, he’s a great personality. Within the AEW storytelling, he’s a very compelling character that the fans like. I just think he’s like the perfect foil right now," said CM Punk.

Punk wants a "good dance partner" for his return to the ring, which he believes he's found in Darby Allin.

CM Punk believes that he can still be enteratining despite the long gap from pro wrestling

"It's a lot less about proving the haters wrong and it's more about proving myself right!" @CMPunk on why he needs to beat @DarbyAllin at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/24XqhJJgE1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021

CM Punk, who will step into a wrestling ring once again for the first time in seven years this weekend, thinks he can still be entertaining despite being away from pro wrestling for so long.

"7 years is a long time, I'm a different person. That doesn't mean I'm gonna be any less entertaining," said CM Punk recently.

Punk wants to have fun and enjoy the moment rather than worry or stress about the past or future. He thinks that fans will see a different CM Punk now in AEW.

Sunday, September 5 at #AllOut it all goes down. @CMPunk vs @DarbyAllin. You don't want to miss it 😤 #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/pK5dFCCuDN — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 28, 2021

Would you be excited to see CM Punk wrestle Kenny Omega down the road? Sound off in the comments section below!

Sportskeeda caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk recently! Click here for more.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam