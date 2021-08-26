CM Punk and a former WWE World Champion sent a special message after AEW Dynamite went off the air

Following the conclusion of this week's AEW Dynamite, CM Punk took to the microphone and addressed the fans at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

CM Punk joined The Elite Hunter Frankie Kazarian and Christian Cage in the ring. Together, the trio thanked AEW fans for their support. Punk himself reminded the fans about their enthusiasm and told them to give their best to the superstars.

The former WWE Champion further reminded fans that he is super grateful for their support. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

“I just had to come out here and say, ‘this is so cool.’ I know it’s late, I know sometimes these shows can be long, but you sit in your seats, and you’re enthusiastic, and you give everybody here everything you’ve got. Because everybody here, at least from what I’ve seen so far, gives you everything that they have. I just want to say I’m super grateful,” said CM Punk.

CM Punk then added that the luster of his AEW debut will wear off but the Second City Saint will keep soaking in the moments as much as possible:

“Eventually, the luster will kinda wear off from the shiny CM Punk. You’re just gonna have a good time listening to Cult of Personality, but do know that until it does wear off, I’m gonna keep doing this and soak in as much as possible,” Punk added.

Christian himself then took to the microphone and reminded Punk how big of a deal it was that the former WWE Champion had finally made his way to AEW.

Check out the clip of Christian Cage addressing the AEW audience with CM Punk after this week's Dynamite:

CM Punk and Christian Cage will both be involved in big matches at AEW All Out

At this year's AEW All Out pay-per-view, Christian Cage will once again challenge Kenny Omega. This time, the pair will collide over the AEW World Championship. On the debut episode of AEW Rampage, Omega and Cage faced each other over the IMPACT World Championship, a match that Cage ended up winning.

Meanwhile, CM Punk will face Darby Allin at AEW All Out in what will be his first match in over seven years.

