CM Punk cleverly hints at his upcoming AEW Rampage debut

CM Punk is about to give the wrestling world something we thought we'd never see again.

As reports, rumors, hints, and speculation continue to amount regarding CM Punk's return to professional wrestling with All Elite Wrestling this Friday at Rampage; the former WWE Champion added fuel to the fire this afternoon with a cryptic post on his Instagram that reads, "05 11 21."

CM Punk's Instagram story from earlier today.

While it's easy to assume that it could be the date of May 11, 2021, that isn't the case. Those who understand the history of CM Punk know exactly what these dates mean.

The first "Summer of Punk" took place back in 2005, right before CM Punk joined WWE. Then in 2011, WWE had their own "Summer of Punk" when the pipebomb was dropped, and the Straight Edge Superstar defeated John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011 to become WWE Champion.

Now in 2021, the "Summer of Punk" is set to return in AEW. But unlike years past, it's impossible to know what to expect.

Will CM Punk wrestle at All Out in Chicago?

With CM Punk returning weeks before AEW's All Out pay-per-view in Chicago this September, the expectation is that he will wrestle for the first time since 2014 at that event. But the question remains, who will his opponent be?

AEW has strongly hinted that Darby Allin will be Punk's first opponent with the company, but this could also be a red herring to throw off the fanbase before revealing the true opponent probably on Friday night at Rampage.

Regardless of who CM Punk potentially faces at All Out, it will undoubtedly be the most anticipated pay-per-view in the history of the company.

Are you excited for CM Punk's return to professional wrestling? Do you think his first opponent will be Darby Allin at All Out? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section.

