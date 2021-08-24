CM Punk comments on crying fan during AEW Rampage

CM Punk's AEW debut was an emotional affair, and for some, it got strong enough to drive them to tears. One such fan was shown on the big screen during CM Punk's entrance.

We appreciate you pic.twitter.com/Qdl05w8BNi — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 21, 2021

Unfortunately, social media's dark side reared its ugly head as a certain section of people trolled the fan for a genuine display of emotion. The trolls were outnumbered as support poured in for the fan.

CM Punk had his say on the situation when he spoke during an appearance on Kap & J. Hook on ESPN Chicago. The Voice of the Voiceless said that sporting incidents have made him cry too, and anyone laughing at the fan is laughing at CM Punk himself. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

“I’m a Chicago guy,” CM Punk said. “I’m a Chicago sports guy. I cried when the Cubs won the World Series. I cried when the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup, the time that I was alive when they won the Cup, not back in the sixties. You know, it means a lot. And I think it means a lot because I’m so attached to Chicago and sports especially. I understand. So anybody who’s making fun of that dude, you’re making fun of me too. There’s nothing wrong with being emotional at a sporting event or anything you like. I’ll cry at a Marvel movie.”

CM Punk's return had a huge effect on AEW Rampage ratings

One of the plotlines of CM Punk's impending AEW debut was the effect it would have on the promotion's viewership and mainstream appeal. If the TV ratings are anything to go by, the effect was huge.

AEW Rampage on TNT Friday was watched by 1,129,000 viewers total.

P18-49: 692,000 (0.53), higher than all but the debut episode of Dynamite in 2019.



WWE Smackdown on Fox Friday was watched by 2,102,000 viewers total.

P18-49: 738,000 (0.57)



📊Read more: https://t.co/Z0rG5QbZu4 pic.twitter.com/aCztYnSJvm — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 23, 2021

AEW Rampage and Smackdown were extremely close in the key 18-49 demo as Rampage posted AEW's biggest demo number since AEW Dynamite's debut episode.

With CM Punk showing up on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, it will be fascinating to see how his presence impacts the Dynamite ratings.

