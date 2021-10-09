"That’s exactly who I am"- CM Punk compares himself in AEW to NHL legend

CM Punk's return to professional wrestling in AEW has been compared to many historical returns. Still, according to the former WWE champion, his story in AEW is equivalent to NHL legend Ray Bourque.

He has mentioned multiple times about wanting to work with and elevate the younger wrestlers in AEW. Punk believes his role in All Elite Wrestling is a team player and helping everyone in the locker room.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Punk compared himself to Bourque. The Canadian Ice Hockey Legend had a two-decade-long career. Borque is also an Olympian and is almost synonymous with the Boston Bruins franchise.

“Ray Bourque, that’s exactly who I am. You’re going to have to Google that if you’re not a hockey person, but that’s exactly who I am. I’m the f****** old guy on the team, and I’m there to score goals, block shots and do whatever the f*** I can to help the team win. I’m there in those in-between moments in the locker room to help people along. That’s my role backstage,” CM Punk says.

What is CM Punk's current storyline in AEW?

Few fans believe that CM Punk should be working high-profile angles with top guys in AEW. However, the Second City Saint believes his story is relatively simple: Punk is back in professional wrestling, working his way up to the top.

“To me, that’s the story I want to tell on the screen. I see some of the comments like, ‘CM Punk’s not in the story line.’ Yes, I am. The story is I’ve been gone for seven years and I came back. I’m starting at the bottom and making my way to the top. That’s the story,” CM Punk told Sports Illustrated.

AEW follows a strict ranking system when it comes to its world titles. Nobody gets handed title opportunities without being ranked first or winning a handful of matches. Nonetheless, after he finds his grip on AEW, CM Punk will be involved in a title feud or a bigger storyline with some of AEW's top talents.

So far, CM Punk has defeated Darby Allin and Powerhouse Hobbs. He will be taking on Daniel Garcia at AEW Rampage.

