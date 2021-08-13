"[It] really needs a kick in the d***" - CM Punk on the current landscape of professional wrestling

Is CM Punk about to change the landscape of professional wrestling again?

This week, CM Punk sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss the series debut of Heels on STARZ on August 15. When asked how he feels about the current landscape of professional wrestling, Punk thinks it could really use a kick in the d****.

"I think the older the stuff is the better," CM Punk admits. "I think it’s partly unfortunate that WWE owns the super good libraries in pro wrestling. I think that stuff is classic and they don’t even put it on their network. They are sitting on it. I want to watch Austin Idol versus Jerry Lawler in Memphis. I do think the landscape of pro wrestling in general really needs a kick in the d***. I think we are about there." said Punk.

CM Punk is rumored to debut at AEW Rampage on August 20

CM Punk went on to tease that he thinks there are people out there in the professional wrestling industry stirring the pot right now.

CM Punk is likely referring to the company he's rumored to have signed with, All Elite Wrestling. Punk says when pro wrestling is performed at a high level, there's nothing better.

"I think there are people out there stirring the pot and causing trouble in a good way," CM Punk continued. "It’s a fun world. There is nothing like it. Pro wrestling gets crapped on by a number of people. But when it’s done on a high level and it’s really good, there is nothing better."

With any luck, CM Punk will make his long-awaited return to professional wrestling on August 20 at the United Center for AEW Rampage.

