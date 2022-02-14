AEW star wants CM Punk to be his first opponent in the promotion

CM Punk made history in 2021 when he came out of retirement to debut in AEW. Since then, the star has had many well-received matches. Punk was undefeated until just two weeks ago when he lost at the hands of MJF. Regardless, he remains a dream opponent for several wrestlers.

During a Q&A on Twitter, newly signed Danhausen revealed that he's one of these wrestlers too. The star responded to a fan with a GIF that noted Punk is the wrestler he'd like to have his first match against.

Danhausen has had a friendship with Punk for quite some time now. The quirky wrestler calls CM Punk "Pepsi-Man," a jab at the former WWE star's love of Pepsi and his tattoo.

So far, the newly signed star has teamed up with Best Friends to assist them during matches. Danhausen suffered a scary injury last year and is likely still recovering from it before stepping back into the ring.

Vince Russo believes that CM Punk's absence from wrestling was too long

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer stated that he believes CM Punk's absence was too long. Russo feels fans have forgotten all the hype around the Straight Edge star.

"I hate going back to the Attitude Era. But when we brought people back, they recently left, so the audience watching the current product remembered. So now what? Seven years later you expect to bring this guy back and all of a sudden, no bro, that's too much time elapsed bro, and that's the problem Chris." Russo said. (08:50-09:50)

Whether or not Russo is correct about this is up to fans to decide. Punk had a massive impact on wrestling, but the fans who watched back in the day would have grown up since. Regardless, Punk's debut was one of the best-received wrestling moments in 2021. It'll be interesting to see how Punk's remaining time in AEW plays out.

