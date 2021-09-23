"It’s not his fault" - CM Punk defends new NXT Superstar after criticism over name change

CM Punk has jumped to NXT Superstar Bron Breakker's defence after fans criticized his ring name. The AEW star stated it isn't Breakker's fault that he wasn't given the opportunity to carry the Steiner name.

Punk has retained his name for almost his entire career, so much so that many people probably won't know him by his real name, Phil Brooks.

The Straight Edge star took to Twitter to defend the rising star in NXT, making waves with his performances inside the ring.

The former WWE champion did so in response to a fan on Twitter who stated that people will get used to the new name just like they got used to names like CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

TAPE @tapemachines y'all will get used to the name "Bron Breakker." I agree it's stupid but try to remember the first time you heard names like "CM Punk" and "Roman Reigns" etc etc etc. goober names just become names over time if the wrestler isn't ass y'all will get used to the name "Bron Breakker." I agree it's stupid but try to remember the first time you heard names like "CM Punk" and "Roman Reigns" etc etc etc. goober names just become names over time if the wrestler isn't ass

CM Punk stated that his in-ring name is the stupidest one, and Breakker is going to be fine. He also said that he should have been a Steiner, and it's not his fault that the name wasn't given to him.

"CM Punk is the ultimate stupid name. Bron is awesome and going to be fine. He should be Steiner, but it’s not his fault. Changing my name to “Killer Brooks”," CM Punk tweeted.

player/coach @CMPunk @tapemachines CM Punk is the ultimate stupid name. Bron is awesome and going to be fine. He should be Steiner, but it’s not his fault. Changing my name to “Killer Brooks” @tapemachines CM Punk is the ultimate stupid name. Bron is awesome and going to be fine. He should be Steiner, but it’s not his fault. Changing my name to “Killer Brooks”

Bron Breakker has made a sensational start to his WWE career in NXT, but his name change has grabbed a fair share of headlines as well.

Bron is the son of legendary performer Rick Steiner and is the nephew of Scott Steiner. Many fans expected him to carry on the family legacy in WWE as well.

For reasons best known to Vince McMahon's company, his name was changed to Bron Breakker. Perhaps it all works out as the former football player gets an opportunity to carve his legacy without the weight of a historical name like Steiner attached to him.

CM Punk indulged in more name-related banter on Twitter

Along the same Twitter thread, CM Punk suggested more names for himself like Pete Bom and Blockheim Fil after jokingly asking a fan if he should hit the block button on some accounts.

On Friday, CM Punk will have serious business to take care of when he settles his issues with Team Taz against Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. This will be the Second City Saint's second match in AEW after winning on his in-ring return at All Out against Darby Allin.

