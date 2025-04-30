CM Punk demands $30 million after absent AEW star's special request for him and AJ Lee

A popular AEW star, who has been absent from TV for a long time, recently made a special request to CM Punk and his wife, AJ Lee. In return, The Best in the World demanded a hefty amount of money from the talent.

Danhausen is a close friend of Punk in real life. The duo developed a close bond during The Second City Saint's time in AEW. In recent years, they have been spotted together at public events several times and often exchange messages on social media.

In a recent post on his Instagram Story, Danhausen showcased action figures of Punk, AJ Lee, and their beloved dog, Larry. While he had Punk and Lee's signatures on the action figures, he requested the couple for a chance to meet Larry and get his signature as well.

"I need to bother Larry at your home for his signature," Danhausen wrote.

On his Instagram Story, Punk jokingly demanded a sum of $30 million to fulfill the AEW star's request.

"3O mil," Punk wrote.

CM Punk accomplished a lifelong goal in WWE

CM Punk is coming off one of the most memorable WrestleManias in his illustrious WWE career. The Best in the World accomplished his lifelong dream of headlining The Show of Shows this year in Las Vegas.

The former WWE Champion was a part of a huge Triple Threat showdown on Night One. He battled former Shield brothers Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Punk came up short after his now-former best friend, Paul Heyman, betrayed him and the OTC to combine forces with Rollins. Ultimately, The Visionary emerged victorious with Heyman's help.

Punk confronted Seth Rollins and Heyman on the RAW after WrestleMania. However, he and Roman Reigns felt the wrath of Rollins and the new Paul Heyman Guy, Bron Breakker, who destroyed the duo. With a new alliance emerging in the WWE landscape, it remains to be seen what The Best in the World and Reigns will do next.

