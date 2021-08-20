CM Punk drops another massive tease ahead of rumored AEW debut on Rampage

CM Punk has dropped another massive tease just hours before his rumored debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. The former WWE star is widely expected to make his presence felt at the Friday night show, which goes down at the United Center, Chicago.

In his latest Instagram story, Punk put up the cover photo of the iconic The Dark Knight Returns, the comic book written by Frank Miller. One of the primary themes of the comic book is returning from the shadows to fulfill one's destiny, which is symbolic of Punk's rumored return to pro wrestling.

A screengrab of CM Punk's Instagram story

Apart from that, he used Queen's song, Don't Stop Me Now, in his story, a rock song that exemplifies a feeling of ecstasy. This also perfectly sits well with him possibly returning to pro wrestling, an art form that brings him the most happiness.

With so much hype surrounding CM Punk's debut, one can only imagine the kind of reaction he would receive when he possibly walks through the entrance ramp at Rampage: The First Dance.

CM Punk also dropped a hint about his AEW debut at a recent event

At a recent Cage Fury Fighting Championships event, where CM Punk provided commentary, the former WWE star dropped a major hint about his AEW debut. When his co-commentator at the show, John Morgan, stated that Punk could soon return to pro wrestling, the latter replied by saying he's looking "All Elite."

CM Punk making some wrestling return and AEW references on commentary



Thanks to @Chris_MooreNC for this clip. pic.twitter.com/BwW98WXzRf — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 15, 2021

It was a straightforward hint at his AEW arrival, and it now remains to be seen if all the teases he has been making lately leads up to something concrete on Rampage.

Check out the review of this week's WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite. For more such content, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel.

Do you think CM Punk is a lock to debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance? Sound off in the comments section below.

Dr. Britt Baker has been on fire. Check out what our very own Rick Ucchino thinks about her booking!

Edited by Kaushik Das