"An offer I couldn't refuse"- CM Punk explains why he decided to join AEW 

For CM Punk to return to pro-wrestling would take a lot of convincing, but that's exactly what AEW did as the Straight Edge star showed up on AEW Rampage: The First Dance. AEW rekindling Punk's love for the business is what prompted him to return.

CM Punk's acrimonious departure from WWE essentially killed his love for pro-wrestling, leading him to seven years away from the squared circle.

Guess who’s back, back again. Little TV spot I made for the highly anticipated in-ring return of @CMPunk. @AEW pic.twitter.com/miAIHfURMF — TranquiloClubYT (@TranquiloClubYT) August 28, 2021

AEW letting CM Punk pursue other interests had a big part in helping him make his decision to join the company, he told WGN News. He called AEW a fun and exciting place and appreciated the backstage people involved with the company.

"I came back specifically so you could stop asking me when I will come back [laughs]. Timing's everything, I got a lot of other stuff going on and AEW looks like an exciting, fun place that enables me to rekindle my love for professional wrestling but also continue to do my MMA broadcasting, continue to act in TV and movies and do a couple other things that the world will find out come October/November. Perfect storm man, an offer I couldn't refuse, people I want to work with, friendly environment, tremendous backstage area, just everything that reminded me why I got into professional wrestling in the first place," CM Punk said.

CM Punk is involved in multiple projects alongside AEW

During his promo on his debut at AEW Rampage, CM Punk said that his love for professional wrestling died in 2005 but was revived in 2021.

Since his retirement in 2013, CM Punk has ventured into multiple things like MMA and acting. His brief stint in the UFC didn't pan out as planned, as he lost both his fights decisively.

His acting career is ongoing as he plays the role of Ricky Rabies in the show Heels, a show centered around a wrestling promotion in Georgia. You can watch him talk to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam about the show here.

CM Punk is back, he looks happy and fans can't wait for what lies ahead.

