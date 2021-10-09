CM Punk extends his AEW winning streak with a hard-fought win on Rampage

On this week's episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk secured a massive victory over Daniel Garcia. Following a hard-fought battle against the up-and-coming star, CM Punk made him tap out to Anaconda Vice.

This was the first time CM Punk finished an AEW match with his iconic Anaconda Vice submission maneuver. With the win, Punk's unbeaten record in AEW continues with 3-0.

Following the win on Rampage, it was confirmed that Punk would share the ring with Matt Sydal next. After a backstage segment involving Sydal, Lio Rush, and Dante Martin, AEW confirmed Punk's next match in the promotion.

Since arriving in AEW at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, CM Punk is still unbeaten in the promotion. His first feud in the company was against Darby Allin, whom he beat at All Out.

CM Punk then followed it up with a win over Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz. Following a promo on last week's AEW Dynamite, the match between Punk and Garcia was confirmed.

Daniel Garcia responds after losing to CM Punk on AEW Rampage

CM Punk got back at Daniel Garcia and 2point0 after the duo assaulted him in his hometown of Chicago. After the loss, Garcia sent out a cryptic yet self-assuring tweet.

DANIEL GARCIA @GarciaWrestling Proved my point once and every day the proof got clearer. Proved my point once and every day the proof got clearer.

AEW is yet to book CM Punk in a proper storyline. All his matches have been short-lived. Fans have expressed their desire to see Punk feuding against top guys like Kenny Omega and MJF.

However, AEW runs on a strict ranking system based on a wrestler's win-loss record. CM Punk is surely making his way up the rankings with his 3-0 streak.

He will look to add one more important win to his resume next week on Rampage by beating another former WWE star, Matt Sydal. AEW will definitely reward CM Punk once he makes it to the Top 5 of their ranks.

