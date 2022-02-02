"You go to jail for that sort of thing" - CM Punk fears young rising AEW star

CM Punk has outlined many of his dream opponents that he has yet to face in AEW, including the rising star and fellow undefeated competitor Hook.

The "Second City Saint" is yet to taste defeat since his in-ring return at the "All Out" pay-per-view in September 2021, where he defeated Darby Allin.

Since then, he has defeated various competitors, from indie veterans like Eddie Kingston and Bobby Fish to young prospects like Daniel Garcia and Wardlow.

However, the idea of facing Hook is something that Punk doesn't sound too keen on at this moment in time. During an interview with Abe Kanan on a live Twitter Broadcast, Punk had this to say about the "Handsome Devil:"

“That kid, you know, for the first time, like somebody’s making memes like saying, ‘So-and-so fears HOOK. CM Punk fears Hook.” Yeah, 100%. I’m 43 years old, he’s like 16. I don’t want to get in trouble, you know, you’re gonna hurt a teenager. You go to jail for that sort of thing nowadays,” said Punk (H/T Wrestlezone).

While Hook is yet to defeat the caliber of opponents that Punk has, the young star is riding a wave of momentum, unlike anything the wrestling business has seen for quite some time. With this in mind, it might not be long before Team Taz finally sends Hook to CM Punk.

CM Punk named a plethora of dream opponents in AEW

In the same interview, Punk mentioned several other names he is yet to get in the ring with apart from Hook.

From former tag team partners to old rivals to the higher-ups in the company, everyone is on Punk's radar.

“I’d really like to mess with Cody and his fans. Mr. ‘I Don’t Wanna Be A Bad Guy’, like I’ll tell you what you’re gonna be. Young Bucks, I’m always backstage pitching ideas for me and a tag partner against the Young Bucks. I really wanna tag with Bryan Danielson. I’ll fight him, I’ll fight him too. How about Jon Moxley? I’ve never wrestled Jon Moxley. I wrestled Dean Ambrose, you know what I mean?” says Punk.

All of the aforementioned matches can headline Dynamite, Rampage, or even a pay-per-view. Hence, the fact that Punk has these matches in the back of his mind is an exciting prospect for AEW fans going forward.

Who will CM Punk's next big rival be? Stay tuned to AEW TV to find out.

