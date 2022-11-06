"CM Punk is finished!" - Twitter mocks 2-time AEW World Champion following Logan Paul's performance at WWE Crown Jewel

YouTube megastar Logan Paul and two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk were subject to comparisons on Twitter following the former's match at WWE Crown Jewel.

Logan Paul mesmerized the audience in Saudi Arabia as he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The social media influencer showed off his breathtaking athleticism throughout the match. The contest was riddled with interferences as The Usos, and Solo Sikoa showed up. However, they met their match in Jake Paul, who came to his brother's aid.

One particular move that caught fans' attention was The Maverick executing a Buckshot Lariat flawlessly. This is a move that former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page uses as his finisher. It was also a move CM Punk attempted more than once in AEW but could not execute properly.

Twitter was quick to spot that rookie Logan Paul executed the move to perfection, whereas an all-time great like CM Punk failed. As such, Twitter was filled with people mocking The Second City Saint.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Did Logan Paul just do a Buckshot Lariat... better than CM Punk? Did Logan Paul just do a Buckshot Lariat... better than CM Punk? https://t.co/30TAV0UqsV

UFC Fan @UFCxBellator @KennyOlivier69 Logan Paul is a real fighter. He fought against Floyd Mayweather the entire Match, cm punk on the other hand was destroyed by two awful mma fighters. @KennyOlivier69 Logan Paul is a real fighter. He fought against Floyd Mayweather the entire Match, cm punk on the other hand was destroyed by two awful mma fighters.

Stefan Davies @StefanDavies995 @KennyOlivier69 Hey man with a bit of training that @CMPunk kid could become something in the wrestling industry @KennyOlivier69 Hey man with a bit of training that @CMPunk kid could become something in the wrestling industry

here @SoTired7593 @KennyOlivier69 @aewbotches Imagine calling yourself the best in the world and then getting shown up by a YouTuber in his third match @KennyOlivier69 @aewbotches Imagine calling yourself the best in the world and then getting shown up by a YouTuber in his third match

This was Logan Paul's third match in WWE

The Maverick has a solid background when it comes to combat sports, but this is his debut year in professional wrestling.

Logan Paul's first match came at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz to take on the Mysterios (Rey and Dominik). The heel team came out on top, but The Miz planted Paul with a Skull Crushing Finale after the win.

This planted the seeds for the YouTube star's second match in WWE. He feuded with The A-Lister as they squared off at SummerSlam 2022. In a match that lasted just under 15 minutes, The Maverick showcased his abilities once again as he picked up his first singles win in the company.

Despite the loss against Roman Reigns, the former boxer showed once again that he belongs inside a wrestling ring. It will be interesting to see how Triple H uses him going forward.

