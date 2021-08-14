CM Punk gives details on a major new role

Former World Champion CM Punk has recently provided in-depth details about his upcoming role in STARZ series Heels, which airs on August 15th.

Speaking with WrestleZone Managing Editor Bill Pritchard, CM Punk explained that he studied the character of Ricky Rabies and got a free hand to twist his role. The former WWE superstar urged fans to watch the series, especially die-hard wrestling fans, as they'll see a different look compared to what fans saw last time he was in the ring:

"I showed up and saw that outfit and everything else and I was kinda given free rein to figure out who Ricky Rabies was, where he was from. And really what I was thrilled about was, I could get to do a little love letter, an homage to some people in my wrestling career that I shared locker rooms with and helped me out. The big one—I don’t even want to say who it is. I want people to watch this show and watch Ricky Rabies, and they’ll be able to figure it out. I peppered it in with little Easter eggs here and there, so if you’re a hardcore wrestling fan,” he noted, “you know what to look for. You’re going to be ‘tickled pink’ by Ricky Rabies.” (H/T- Wrestlezone)

The series is a pro-wrestling drama and will feature CM Punk as Ricky Rabies with his partner Vicky Rabies.

The wrestling world and social media may be buzzing about his possible return to professional wrestling. But in reality, he has already laced up his boots again while shooting for this television series.

As noted, CM Punk (Ricky Rabies) appears in the third episode of Heels.

CM Punk is rumored to be showing up during next week's episode of Rampage

Will the rumors materialize?

Ever since AEW dropped multiple bombshells on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago, fans have been in a frenzy. The frenzy is over finally being able to witness CM Punk's return to the wrestling business after a gap of more than seven years.

The second episode of Rampage will be held in Chicago, which everyone knows is CM Punk's home town. On top of that, AEW star Darby Allin has laid out a challenge for anyone for the event by specifically claiming that it could even be the best in the world.

If the aforementioned teases made by the company are anything to go by, then the United Center will be the time and place for CM Punk to make his highly-anticipated AEW debut.

