CM Punk should headline All In against top AEW star with whom he allegedly had real-life heat, according to veteran

Former WCW star thinks CM Punk should take on his old AEW rival, Hangman Adam Page, in the main event of the upcoming Wembley stadium PPV, "All In."

As we are inching closer to the biggest event for AEW until now, All In, taking place at Wembley, London, speculations about potential matches are being made. Meanwhile, no matches have been announced as of now for the event, which is making people question the booking decisions.

Regardless of the match card, the upcoming pay-per-view is expected to be sold out with 75k+ tickets already distributed. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested that AEW should not announce any matches for the upcoming Wembley show, as they have already sold so many tickets, talking on the Busted Open podcast.

Meanwhile, a former WCW star, Kevin Sullivan, seems to disagree with Bully Ray, as he thinks the main event involving CM Punk and Hangman Adam page should be announced while talking on his Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast:

"I love Bully [Ray] as a person, he's a hell of a guy, he's very smart, and probably doesn't get his due. I love the idea, but I don't agree with it completely, you can do what he said, except for the main event. Do you know what the main event is? Punk versus Hangman. They'll fall off the rafters. Punk is such a good worker, and if Hangman goes with him, the people will go crazy." [H/T WrestlingINC]

The real-life heat and history between CM Punk and Hangman Adam Page

Last year, Hangman Adam Page defended his AEW World title against CM Punk at the Double or Nothing PPV. Although the Best in the World ended up capturing the world title, the build-up and promos leading up to their PPV match made more headlines.

In one of the promos, Hangman mentioned the real-life issues between Punk and his former friend, Colt Cabana which seemingly infuriated the Voice of the Voiceless as it was revealed he never agreed on bringing it up. Later, Punk took shots at Page during the infamous All Out media scrum.

Meanwhile, only time will tell whether fans will get to see the rivalry between Adam Page and CM Punk reignited ever again and whether we get to witness the rematch at the upcoming "All In" event.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.