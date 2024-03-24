CM Punk had a hidden angle with Tony Khan for his shocking AEW firing, according to former WWE personality

A WWE veteran has shared an interesting theory about CM Punk's shocking firing from AEW last year. The name in question is Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter).

CM Punk's termination from AEW by Tony Khan in September 2023 shocked the wrestling world. The controversial decision was made after Punk's alleged backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. Khan also claimed that his life was seemingly in danger during the scuffle in London, England.

Since The Second City Saint was among All Elite Wrestling's top draws, his firing sparked a debate among fans and professionals. On a recent edition of the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager speculated that Punk's exit could be a work between him and Tony Khan. He added that the former world champion possibly got fired on purpose.

"How many times have we said that Punk raised hell when he got fired from AEW, and I'm about to say that I think he got fired on purpose. And who knows, it could be a work between him and Tony [Khan]. Not to make Tony look bad. I don't think he could look much worse in that, though, but anyway, so he could leave." [1:23:11 - 1:23:28]

CM Punk recently provided a potential timeline for his return from injury

Two months after his earth-shattering WWE return, CM Punk competed in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and was among the final two competitors. Unfortunately, he also injured his tricep during the contest, sidelining him from WrestleMania 40.

In a chat with TNT Sports, Punk disclosed that he was focused on being completely healthy before his comeback. The former world champion further mentioned that he could return in six to eight months.

"We're thinking maybe six to eight months, but I'm not really in a rush to get back to complete. I'm in a rush to get healthy. I'm in a rush to get better. The sooner I do that, the better I'll be when I come back." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Punk is set to appear on the upcoming episode of RAW in his hometown, Chicago. It remains to be seen what he brings to the table on Monday.

