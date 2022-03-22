CM Punk drops major hint about his AEW return

CM Punk recently sent out a message, revealing that he would be in Austin, Texas, this week, possibly to make his return at the latest edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Straight Edge Superstar last competed for All Elite Wrestling at Revolution 2022, where he defeated MJF in a brutal Dog Collar Match. The bout marked the end of Punk's months-long feud with The Salt of the Earth, which had dominated the company's programming since the beginning of the year.

CM Punk's recent absence had been attributed to the shooting of the second season of the show, Heels, in which the AEW star portrays the role of Rick Rabies. However, if the former WWE Champion's latest tweet is anything to go by, his hiatus from Tony Khan's promotion was seemingly short-lived.

"I’m coming to Austin. @AEWonTV @AEW #AEW #AEWDynamite" tweeted CM Punk

More than his return, fans are excited about what lies ahead for Punk in AEW now that he has finished his business with MJF. With Double or Nothing just over two months away, the promotion might already have planned what they would have The Second City Saint do at the pay-per-view.

Could CM Punk challenge Hangman Page for the AEW Championship?

While AEW Champion Hangman Page is feuding with Adam Cole currently, it's most likely to culminate before Double or Nothing.

This is where Punk could step in, as he could be a viable next challenger for The Anxious Millenial Cowboy. Punk's feud with MJF finally catapulted him to the main event picture, and the only logical step ahead is to eye championship gold.

Not only a match between Page and Punk would be one of the biggest title matches in the company's history, but they could also deliver a clash worthy of headlining a pay-per-view. Though both Hangman Page and CM Punk are babyfaces, AEW has proved even in the past that they could present intriguing storylines no matter what the character dynamics are.

Do you see The Second City Saint showing up on this week's AEW Dynamite?

