"That doesn’t fit your narrative" - CM Punk hits back at fan for controversial story regarding former WWE Champion after WrestleMania 38

CM Punk has been in numerous promotions throughout his career. At Ring of Honor, he had a slight altercation with former WWE Champion Kevin Owens. In a recent tweet, he cleared up the story after a fan apparently stated it incorrectly.

Kevin Owens main evented Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 when he faced Stone Cold Steve Austin in a No Holds Barred match. Although he lost, the fact that he was in the main event of the Showcase of The Immortals meant he achieved something CM Punk never did.

A user pointed this out on Twitter as he recollected the story about the Second City Saint's interaction with Owens a few years back.

Trevor Dame @TrevorDame All those years ago CM Punk mocked Kevin Owens on the indies, made fun of him for wearing a t-shirt. 17 years later Kev is getting Punk's unrealized dreams: main eventing WrestleMania. A match with Steve Austin. And he's doing it in his t-shirt. All those years ago CM Punk mocked Kevin Owens on the indies, made fun of him for wearing a t-shirt. 17 years later Kev is getting Punk's unrealized dreams: main eventing WrestleMania. A match with Steve Austin. And he's doing it in his t-shirt.

The Voice of the Voiceless hit back, stating that he was very happy for Owens and that the way the story was put was incorrect.

"Insane after all these years people still can watch that video, listen to Kev tell that story about Gabe making him wrestle in a shirt, and blame ME for Kev coming back into the locker room and yelling at ME. I’m super happy for him right now, but that doesn’t fit your narrative," CM Punk responded.

You can check out the tweet below:

player/coach @CMPunk @TrevorDame insane after all these years people still can watch that video, listen to Kev tell that story about Gabe making him wrestle in a shirt, and blame ME for Kev coming back into the locker room and yelling at ME. I’m super happy for him right now, but that doesn’t fit your narrative @TrevorDame insane after all these years people still can watch that video, listen to Kev tell that story about Gabe making him wrestle in a shirt, and blame ME for Kev coming back into the locker room and yelling at ME. I’m super happy for him right now, but that doesn’t fit your narrative

CM Punk was very happy for Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens after WrestleMania 38

CM Punk tweeted out a congratulatory message to Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens after their matches on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.

The American Nightmare made his long-awaited return to WWE when he showed up as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. The three-time TNT Champion emerged victorious after hitting the Cross Rhodes on Rollins.

The Straight Edge Superstar reiterated that he was happy for everyone involved. He himself was part of numerous WrestleMania moments, with his final appearance coming against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29.

