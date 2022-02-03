"Only wrestling fans will complain" - CM Punk strikes back at fans over criticism of dream match booking

CM Punk will finally get his hands on MJF on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Despite the anticipation for the showdown between the two top stars, many AEW fans were confused as to why the match is happening on live television instead of the company's upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution.

The feud between the Second City Saint and the Salt of the Earth has become one of the must-see storylines in AEW in recent months. Whether it be their captivating face-to-face promos or interference in each other's matches, CM Punk and MJF has been the feud on everybody's lips when it comes to AEW.

Many believed a match of this caliber would have taken place at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th, but the contest was instead booked to take place on Dynamite this Wednesday night. The decision sparked heated discussion online, to which Punk responded in a live Twitter broadcast with Abe Kanan.

“Only wrestling fans will complain about getting a hot match on free television. Only wrestling fans would be, oh I would save this for the pay-per-view. Like, okay pal, we’re giving it to you for free. Maybe just enjoy it,” said Punk. (23:47)

It remains to be seen if this match will be the only one taking place between Punk and MJF. Regardless, the world will be watching AEW Dynamite this Wednesday to see who will come out on top.

CM Punk vs. MJF is a part of a stacked Dynamite card

The Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois has seen some historic moments in AEW's short history, and the February 2nd edition of Dynamite will be no different. Not only will fans see the first showdown between CM Punk and MJF, they're also sure to see some incredible wrestling.

In a rematch from the TBS Championship Tournament, Ruby Soho takes on Nyla Rose. The House of Black duo of Malakai Black and Brody King will meet the Death Triangle duo of PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo in the ring. There will also be a special debut.

Former WWE tag team and cruiserweight champion Brian Kendrick will make his AEW debut against Jon Moxley. Kendrick was granted his release from WWE at the start of the week, and is undoubtedly eager to get back in the ring as soon as possible.

How will these matches play out? Tune into AEW Dynamite to find out.

