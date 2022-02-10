AEW star CM Punk sends an interesting message to Samoa Joe  

AEW star CM Punk recently sent a message to his legendary rival Samoa Joe, seemingly inviting him to become his tag team partner.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Second City Saint challenged MJF to a rematch after the latter defeated him via nefarious means on last Wednesday's show in Chicago.

However, The Pinnacle leader instead presented an intriguing challenge for Punk, asking him to choose a tag team partner other than Sting and Darby Allin for a match against FTR. MJF added that Punk would receive a rematch against him only if he won the tag team bout.

After the segment ended, the former WWE Champion took to Twitter to ask Samoa Joe if he's around in the country. Although Punk didn't directly request The Samoan Submission Machine to become his tag team partner, it was enough to get the wrestling world talking. Check out CM Punk's tweet below:

"Are you in the country? @SamoaJoe"

For those unaware, Punk and Joe started their careers around the same time and went on to have a legendary feud in the early 2000s. However, it's been ages since the two performers have shared a ring in any capacity.

CM Punk teamed up with Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Though Samoa Joe didn't answer Punk's call for help, Jon Moxley did. The former AEW Champion came through the crowd to join forces with The Straight Edge Superstar, much to the shock of the Atlanta crowd.

The two competed in a memorable bout against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, arguably one of the best tag team matches of 2022. FTR's manager Tully Blanchard also got involved in the match, with CM Punk about to deliver the veteran performer a GTS before Wheeler came to his rescue.

In the end, Moxley hit a Paradigm Shift on Harwood, followed by CM Punk hitting a GTS for the win on AEW Dynamite. Backstage, MJF was visibly furious as he would have to step back into the squared circle against Punk.

Do you see Samoa Joe ever showing up in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

