CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Rene Paquette, and more react after top AEW star announces he has become a father again

A top AEW star announced that he had become a father again, and stars like CM Punk, Jade Cargill, and Renee Paquette, among others, sent their wishes. This was adorable to see and something that will make the fans very happy.

There are a lot of stars from both AEW and WWE that are very good friends, and one such popular name is Danhausen, who has well-wishers in both companies. However, the enigmatic star has not been having a good time lately as he has not been active on television or inside the ring.

The 34-year-old put all those worries to one side as he announced that he had become a father again. Taking to Instagram, he announced the birth of his son, Victor Morgan Danhausen. Replying to his post were a lot of wrestlers from both companies.

CM Punk, who is a dear friend of Danhausen, sent his wishes, and so did Jade Cargill and Renee Paquette. Trent Beretta also chimed in with a wish, while Matt Cardona said that the baby needs an action figure.

Stars react to Danhausen's announcement [Image credit: The AEW star's Instagram account]

Former AEW star Matt Hardy can't understand Danhausen’s booking

Danhausen has not been seen in AEW for more than a year, with his last appearance coming at a Ring of Honor show towards the end of 2024.

Matt Hardy spoke out a few months back about the ordeal and said that he does not understand why Danhausen is not being booked. Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, he said:

“Danhausen's a hustler too, man. Lots of love for him. He's a great entertainer. He's a great commodity. With Danhausen, there are so many different avenues you can take to put Danhausen on your TV program and get him over and make him sell tons of merchandise and make him a compelling part of your TV program. I don't know why they decided not to do that. Once again, I don't know the ins and outs of all the details.”

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what comes of Danhausen’s future in All Elite Wrestling, as rumors are flying that WWE is ready to make an offer for him.

