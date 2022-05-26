"Big things are going to happen" – Former 2x ROH World Champion puts Kenny Omega and CM Punk on notice

CM Punk and Kenny Omega are many wrestlers' dream opponents. In a recent interview, former ROH World Champion RUSH name-dropped both stars as future opponents. The star added that he plans to make his way to AEW.

The Hispanic athlete initially broke out when he signed with MLW. Soon after, the star appeared in ROH and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. RUSH, unfortunately, suffered a knee injury in 2021 and has been out of action until recently. With ROH now under new ownership, RUSH has set his eyes on AEW.

In his interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the star sent a stern warning to the AEW roster:

“I want to wrestle in AEW. I want matches against CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Kenny Omega. Everyone in AEW will learn, when you mess with the bull, you get the horns. I feel better than ever and I want to conquer the world. Now it’s time to show everyone who is the No. 1 wrestler in the world.”

The star continued, hinting that his arrival was imminent:

“Big things are going to happen. Very soon, people will learn what I’m going to do next.” (H/T: Fightful)

CM Punk and Kenny Omega might have a problem soon as RUSH has proven he's no pushover. Could the star make his debut at Double or Nothing?

Need to catch up on AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

CM Punk will have a shot at the AEW World Championship this weekend

Soon after he feuded with MJF, CM Punk revealed his intentions to challenge for the AEW World Title. After weeks of tension and back-and-forth promos, Punk will step into the ring with Hangman Adam Page at Double or Nothing.

CM Punk could likely become the new AEW World Champion this weekend. Fans will have to catch Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 29, to see the outcome.

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh