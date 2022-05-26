×
"Big things are going to happen" – Former 2x ROH World Champion puts Kenny Omega and CM Punk on notice

Punk and Omega have been two of the biggest names to walk into AEW!
Faden Cloete
Modified May 26, 2022 06:11 PM IST
CM Punk and Kenny Omega are many wrestlers' dream opponents. In a recent interview, former ROH World Champion RUSH name-dropped both stars as future opponents. The star added that he plans to make his way to AEW.

The Hispanic athlete initially broke out when he signed with MLW. Soon after, the star appeared in ROH and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. RUSH, unfortunately, suffered a knee injury in 2021 and has been out of action until recently. With ROH now under new ownership, RUSH has set his eyes on AEW.

In his interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the star sent a stern warning to the AEW roster:

“I want to wrestle in AEW. I want matches against CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Kenny Omega. Everyone in AEW will learn, when you mess with the bull, you get the horns. I feel better than ever and I want to conquer the world. Now it’s time to show everyone who is the No. 1 wrestler in the world.”

The star continued, hinting that his arrival was imminent:

“Big things are going to happen. Very soon, people will learn what I’m going to do next.” (H/T: Fightful)

CM Punk and Kenny Omega might have a problem soon as RUSH has proven he's no pushover. Could the star make his debut at Double or Nothing?

CM Punk will have a shot at the AEW World Championship this weekend

Soon after he feuded with MJF, CM Punk revealed his intentions to challenge for the AEW World Title. After weeks of tension and back-and-forth promos, Punk will step into the ring with Hangman Adam Page at Double or Nothing.

On Sunday May 29, the world will be watching when #AEW takes over Las Vegas for #AEWDoN Double Or Nothing! #AEW World Champion #Hangman @theadampage defends his title against @CMPunk on PPV. Stream it LIVE on @BleacherReport! https://t.co/fscdJ4S461

CM Punk could likely become the new AEW World Champion this weekend. Fans will have to catch Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 29, to see the outcome.

