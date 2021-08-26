CM Punk knew he would debut in AEW when working on Heels

CM Punk may have made his debut in AEW and stunned the wrestling world, but his recent turn in the Starz show Heels as Ricky Rabies has caught everyone's attention.

While CM Punk was shooting the show in late 2020 and early 2021, it seems that AEW was already on the back of his mind.

In a recent interview with Variety, the Straight Edge Superstar said he was aware that he would make his AEW debut soon and was considering filming the show as a sort of training camp.

“It wasn’t 100%, but I knew that’s what I was doing, if that makes sense,” he said. “It was just fortuitous, I guess. Here I am in a wrestling ring for this acting gig and I know, in the back of my head, I’m getting back into the ring in a few months anyway, so I figured it was two birds one stone. I got a little out of camp training,” said CM Punk.

as veterans in the circuit, these two have a rabid fanbase. @CMPunk and @BonSomerville are Ricky and Vicky Rabies. #HeelsSTARZ pic.twitter.com/4SlFFioOLo — Heels (@HeelsSTARZ) August 9, 2021

In the interview, Punk spoke further about how his character was based on a variety of people he has met over the years and, in reality, had met someone like Ricky Rabies. With that said, CM Punk has now debuted in AEW and will have his comeback match at AEW All Out against Darby Allin.

Can CM Punk still go?

While Punk debuted at AEW Rampage, he finally appeared on AEW's flagship show, Dynamite, in an in-ring interview with Tony Schivone this week. CM Punk praised Darby Allin and also gave a glimpse into his mindset.

"Darby Allin, I watched you. I see you. You're reckless to a point of destruction that you just want to end yourself. I sit back and look at a guy like you. I look at all the other young talent here in AEW and I say, Can CM Punk still go? Does CM Punk have what it takes? Can CM Punk still be the best in the world?" said CM Punk.

CM Punk said that if the answer was yes, it started with Darby Allin as Darby would have been Punk's favorite wrestler when he was 15 years old and sees a little of himself in the former AEW TNT Champion. Moreover, CM Punk said that Darby has more heart than anything else.

Hey @DarbyAllin, someone's got a few decent things to say about you #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ZnwCsaytLl — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 26, 2021

