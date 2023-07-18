CM Punk was legitimately beaten down by veteran, claims former WWE Superstar

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has made a lot of enemies during his career, but a former WWE Superstar has recalled when Punk came to blows with a fellow wrestler.

The wrestler Punk came to blows with was Teddy Hart, the oldest grandchild of the legendary Stu Hart and the nephew of Bret and Owen Hart. The Straight Edge Superstar and Teddy reportedly got into a physical altercation outside a restaurant before a TNA event in 2004, which later became one of the most infamous backstage altercations on the independent scene.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, former WWE Superstar Paul London, who worked for TNA at the time, recalled how he found out about the fight and gave his view on it:

"But on one of these weeks that I wasn’t there, I remember because Michael Shane was there and he told me. I think Punk had said some smart comments or something, and Teddy Hart, took him down, basically just took him down to the ground and was pummelling him. And I think maybe Sabu pulled him off or something. But yeah, any version of that story you hear, it’s never ‘Yeah, Punk took Teddy down and got on top of him,’ that’s not at all how any of the versions are." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Pedro @ZanigOrZandig haha i remember wen cm punk and teddy hart got into a legit fight good times back in tna 04

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the fight between CM Punk and Teddy Hart, stating that he never saw it but heard that Punk didn't come out on top.

CM Punk and Paul London only crossed paths on a handful of occasions

Given their extensive history on the independent scene, it's incredible to think that CM Punk and Paul London only crossed paths on two occasions, and in one of those matches, they never even touched!

According to their respective cagematch.net profiles, the first time the two men were in the same match was during a gauntlet match at a Ring of Honor event in November 2002. However, they never crossed paths because both men entered the bout at different times.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING Today in #IMPACTHistory : CM Punk, Kid Romeo, Jason Cross and Paul London battle in an elimination X-Division Number One Contenders match. (NWA-TNA PPV #46)

On the other hand, they crossed paths at a TNA event in May 2003 in a four-way elimination match featuring Jason Cross and Kid Romeo.

Given how big Punk has gotten over the years in terms of popularity and in-ring quality, it might be shocking to hear that he was eliminated first and Paul London ended up winning the match.

Did you know CM Punk and Paul London shared a ring? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here