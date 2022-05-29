"That told me what kind of guy he was" - AEW star recalls meeting CM Punk backstage for the first time

CM Punk is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling, and with the veteran finally back in the ring, fans have been reliving many of his past moments. Today's generation of wrestlers are big fans of his, as Max Caster of The Acclaimed revealed when he recalled how he met his childhood hero.

CM Punk shockingly walked away from wrestling in 2014 after things soured between him and WWE. The popular star briefly tried his hand at the UFC before he shifted gears and focused on other projects. Fans were understandably thrilled when Punk returned to wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance last August.

In his interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Max Caster recalled his reaction after Punk greeted him personally.

“It was the day I came back from suspension and I thought, ‘Oh gosh, everyone hates me,'” Caster explained. “I passed by him in the hallway, and he says, ‘Hey Max, what’s up?’ And I go, ‘Oh God, this guy knows my name.’ I’ve never even met him. That told me what kind of guy he was, that he was educated on who was on the roster from top to bottom.”

Bonafide Heat @BonafideHeat CM Punk making his AEW Debut is undoubtedly the wrestling moment of the year for 2021 CM Punk making his AEW Debut is undoubtedly the wrestling moment of the year for 2021 https://t.co/rsZpPqP3Sc

Caster continued by noting that The Second City Saint is one of his heroes.

“I was just nervous that CM Punk was here,” Caster said. “He’s a hero of mine, he really is. For him to say, ‘Hello’ is huge.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

CM Punk is set to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship tonight at AEW Double or Nothing.

Need to catch up with AEW Rampage? Check out the recent results via this link.

CM Punk wants to make AEW a better place

Punk recently sat down with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, where the star clarified the amount of input he has within AEW. He emphasized that he just wants to help the company however he can.

“I don’t run things. I don’t call shots. I just make towns. And I have a wealth of experience that I can draw from. I have a wealth of positive and negative experiences that I can draw from. I’m not sitting back trying to hold people back, politic or anything. I’m just literally trying to make this place better,” Punk stated. (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

Allan @allan_cheapshot “I was out for a ride and saw a guy in an ugly yellow shirt. Turned out, it was one of mine.” - CM Punk “I was out for a ride and saw a guy in an ugly yellow shirt. Turned out, it was one of mine.” - CM Punk https://t.co/5aQ2HdmTWl

CM Punk might be a locker room leader due to his veteran status, but after Double or Nothing, he could be the face of AEW if he wins the title. Needless to say, fans won't want to miss tonight's stacked pay-per-view.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier