CM Punk makes an appearance on AEW TV during Rampage promo

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk was shockingly referenced in a video package on Rampage tonight.

The segment involved current AEW World Champion MJF, where he talked about all his greatest accomplishments, and he had a special place in his heart for his match with CM Punk.

Punk and MJF were involved in a personal rivalry that saw them take shots at each other, pushing themselves to the limit.

Punk can be seen around the 0:45 mark in the clip below:

MJF mentioned the dog collar match that he was involved in with the former WWE Champion and said that it was one of the best matches of his career. CM Punk came out victorious in his second match against him. Maxwell had taken the first match and pinned the Second City Saint on an episode of Dynamite.

Toward the end of the segment, Don Callis showed up and tried to recruit MJF into his faction to take down Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. At first, it looked like the World Champion was excited at the offer, only to pour cold water on Callis’ advances.

