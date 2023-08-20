CM Punk makes an embarrassing botch on AEW Collision [Watch]

The AEW "Real" World Champion, CM Punk had a big role during the opening moments of AEW Collision, but he perhaps made a blunder.

Former WWE champion, CM Punk is in the headlines currently for all the wrong reasons. The rumors regarding backstage drama involving him just don't seem to stop, even after near a year of the infamous All Out media scrum last year. Furthermore, Punk is also allegedly influencing management decisions backstage.

Meanwhile, the Best in the World is currently involved in a feud against Samoa Joe, as Joe challenged him for his "Real" World championship at All In at Wembley. Joe also seemed obsessed with Punk in pursuit for a match, as the Voice of the Voiceless was yet to answer his challenge.

Well, on the latest episode of AEW Collision, Punk pranked Joe, dressed as a "Golden Vampire," eventually putting him down with a GTS. However, the popular finsiher, GTS was seemingly not on target by the former WWE champion, as he failed to connect with Joe's face. Fans on the internet are also pointing out the alleged botch on Collision.

The clip can be watched here:

CM Punk accepted Samoa Joe's challenge for AEW All IN

Ever since Samoa Joe challenged CM Punk to make history at what is going to be one of the biggest wrestling events in history, fans were eagerly waiting for the match to be made official. The duo have had such a storied rivalry since their ROH days. Well, it is official and set to take place at the Wembley event.

However, another section of fans were disappointed to hear the same, as they recently wrestled each other during the Owen Hart tournament, where Punk managed to score his first victory in his career over Joe. Also, fans wanted to see the Best in the World feud with The Elite in some capacity, after all the alleged backstage drama.

Nevertheless, fans will get to witness the epic rivalry between Punk and Joe culminating on the biggest stage, with the "Real" world title at stake as well.

