CM Punk makes his first comment after debuting at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

In the aftermath of CM Punk's incredible AEW debut, the former WWE Champion took to social media to make his first comments. In his latest tweet, Punk shared a press release.

As seen in the tweet below, the statement was released by CM Punk himself, through AEW President and General Manager Tony Khan. The statement simply confirmed Punk's official return in response to questions about his plans.

Here's what CM Punk tweeted out shortly after making his AEW debut on Rampage:

On AEW Rampage: The First Dance, CM Punk came back for the first time in seven years. The former WWE Superstar opened the show and was met with a wild reception from his hometown audience at the United Center.

Punk then went on to cut a very passionate promo, as he officially announced his return to the professional wrestling industry. The former WWE Champion then turned his attention toward Darby Allin, who was in the stands with Sting.

In the lead-up to AEW Rampage: The First Dance, Allin has been making subtle hints about Rampage regarding Punk's debut. At the United Center, the debuting Punk finally addressed Allin and challenged him to a match at All Out.

CM Punk will make his AEW in-ring debut at All Out

CM Punk at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

At the All Out pay-per-view on September 5, CM Punk will make his in-ring debut for AEW when he faces Darby Allin in a huge singles match. It has also been confirmed that Punk will appear on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. This will mark his first appearance on the show following his arrival on Rampage.

It remains to be seen what plans AEW has in store for CM Punk, both on Dynamite and beyond. But there's a chance he could come face-to-face with his first opponent, Allin and his tag team partner Sting.

Fitting enough, Punk's in-ring debut for AEW will also take place in front of his hometown audience in Chicago at the NOW Arena.

What do you think about Punk's tweet? Sound off in the comments below.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Colin Tessier