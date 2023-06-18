CM Punk makes sensational return on AEW Collision, fires several shots at the Young Bucks

CM Punk kicked off the debut episode of AEW Collision with a sensational promo and took numerous shots at the Young Bucks in the process.

The Second City Saint made his long-awaited return to professional wrestling on the Saturday night show and immediately addressed his absence. He revealed that he suffered from a torn tricep that kept him out for ten months but he was back to take over the company once again.

During his promo, CM Punk fired several shots at the Young Bucks. First, he spoke about wanting to boost the company's business, possibly taking a shot at the Young Bucks' recent Dynamite segment tanking ratings to record lows.

The former WWE Champion then proceeded to mention 'counterfeit bucks' in a clear shot at the former AEW tag team champions.

CM Punk also referred to the rumors that the AEW EVPs refused to sit down with him to talk it out, stating that people expect him to apologise when he told no lies. All in all, it was a fiery promo and it set the tone for the rest of the show.

The Voice of the Voiceless will be a part of the main event later tonight. He will team up with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to take on Samoa Joe, Jay White and Juice Robinson.

