CM Punk challenges MJF to a rare stipulation match at AEW Revolution 2022

CM Punk challenged MJF to a "Dog Collar" match at Revolution 2022 during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Second City Saint opened this week's episode. He was already sitting in the middle of the ring when the show started and spoke about his "Straight Edge" lifestyle and how he has inspired many to walk on the same path.

The former WWE Champion then called out MJF, saying though The Pinnacle leader tries to act like him, he could never think like him. CM Punk also thanked Jon Moxley for teaming up with him at last week's AEW Dynamite to defeat FTR, after which he earned the right to challenge MJF for a rematch.

The Straight Edge Superstar revealed that he would face The Salt of the Earth at Revolution 2022 on March 6th. Though CM Punk teased challenging MJF to a Steel Cage match, he later pulled out a Dog Collar, making it clear that the two performers would go to war under this rare stipulation.

MJF soon made his way out to the entrance ramp after Punk called him out. The former WWE Champion made a bold prediction, saying March 6th would be the worst night of The Pinnacle leader's life. A shocked MJF couldn't bring himself to say anything and dropped the microphone.

MJF vs. CM Punk would be the second Dog Collar match in AEW history

Back in October 2020, Brodie Lee lost his TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in the first-ever Dog Collar match in AEW. It was also, unfortunately, Lee's final match before his untimely passing in December 2020.

Going by how good their first match was, it's safe to assume Punk and MJF could steal the show at the event, putting up an even better outing than their first encounter. The Second City Saint is the favorite to beat MJF after the latter defeated him a few weeks back via nefarious means.

However, wrestling is an unpredictable business, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see AEW booking MJF cement his legacy by handing CM Punk a second consecutive loss.

