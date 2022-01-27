Major CM Punk dream match finally confirmed

MJF and CM Punk will finally battle it out on next week's AEW Dynamite, which emanates from the latter's hometown, Chicago.

For the last couple of months, The Salt of the Earth and Punk have engaged in several back-and-forth verbal battles. On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, they had another memorable promo exchange, during which MJF announced that he would wrestle Punk in Chicago.

The Pinnacle leader vowed to decimate his opponent and stated fans would see the real face of the former WWE Champion after he defeats him. MJF also claimed that CM Punk would retire after losing next week and cry about it on a podcast.

Though The Second City Saint delivered some great lines of his own, The Pinnacle (FTR, Shawn Spears, and Wardlow) soon came out to lay him out. Despite CM Punk trying his best to fight back, the numbers advantage was too much for him.

Even Wardlow, who has teased separating from The Pinnacle, was also ruthless in his attack, as he dropped Punk with a Powerbomb onto a chair. The segment ended with MJF sitting on top of his rival's broken-down body.

Could MJF defeat CM Punk in Chicago?

Given next week's match goes down in Punk's hometown, the Chicago crowd would overwhelmingly be in his support. The clash would be arguably MJF's biggest in AEW, and with his The Pinnacles stablemates having his back, he could legitimately walk away with a shock win.

It's also worth noting that many had expected this match to go down at Revolution 2022 and not just on another episode of Dynamite. As such, there's a chance next week's bout could only be a setup for their marquee meeting at the pay-per-view. The match ending in disqualification could put ample heat on MJF.

Do you think AEW did the right thing by booking MJF vs. Punk for AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

