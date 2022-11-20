"CM punk is his next opponent" - Twitter erupts in a frenzy to MJF seemingly taking a dig at controversial star following title win at AEW Full Gear

In the main event of AEW Full Gear, MJF won the AEW World Championship by beating Jon Moxley. He also used the opportunity to take a dig at arch-rival CM Punk.
The final sequence of the AEW Full Gear main event took the wrestling world by storm. Blackpool Combat Club member William Regal betrayed his stablemate and now-former champion, Moxley, as he handed MJF the brass knuckles.
The closing shot of the pay-per-view saw MJF making the Snow Angels gesture. This is the same gesture that has been popularized by CM Punk throughout the years.
Fans on social media certainly understood the reference and were quick to react to it.
Check out this clip of MJF doing the Snow Angels gesture:
Here are the Twitter reactions:
Punk and MJF feuded for numerous months in AEW. The two previously collided in a Dog Collar Match earlier this year and were set to reignite their feud after the 26-year-old star made his return at All Out to confront the former two-time AEW world champion.
However, since Punk's infamous rant at the All Out media scrum, he has been absent from programming and has also vacated the world title.
It now remains to be seen who the next challenger for the new AEW World Champion will be.
What did you make of MJF's win at AEW Full Gear? Sound off in the comment section below.
YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!
Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!