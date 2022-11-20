Create

"CM punk is his next opponent" - Twitter erupts in a frenzy to MJF seemingly taking a dig at controversial star following title win at AEW Full Gear

By Soumik Datta
Modified Nov 20, 2022 11:17 AM IST
MJF is the new AEW World Champion as he won the title at Full Gear
In the main event of AEW Full Gear, MJF won the AEW World Championship by beating Jon Moxley. He also used the opportunity to take a dig at arch-rival CM Punk.

The final sequence of the AEW Full Gear main event took the wrestling world by storm. Blackpool Combat Club member William Regal betrayed his stablemate and now-former champion, Moxley, as he handed MJF the brass knuckles.

The closing shot of the pay-per-view saw MJF making the Snow Angels gesture. This is the same gesture that has been popularized by CM Punk throughout the years.

Fans on social media certainly understood the reference and were quick to react to it.

Check out this clip of MJF doing the Snow Angels gesture:

MJF mocking Cm Punk with the snow angels 🤣🤣🤣#Aew #AEWFullGear https://t.co/zcyprI1gXl

Here are the Twitter reactions:

mjf hinting that cm punk is his next opponent by doing snow angels. yup, yup, YUUUUP. https://t.co/AzjOX7ph6f
MJF doing the snow angels #AEWFullGear https://t.co/hYUcRFAxir
Diving in the crowd and snow angels on the ramp.If MJF and CM Punk really isn't getting run back down the line, then these references are very bitter sweet.Great finish. William Regal behind Maxwell Jacob Freidman will be a pairing for the ages.#AEW #AEWFullGear https://t.co/tJxsCO3pCy
MJF did the Punk snow angels LOL.
Lmfao at MJF doing the snow angels as the show goes off the air.#AEWFullGear https://t.co/p2qwfitdBn
MJF doing snow angels, never change Maxwell, never change
Signing off with the snow angels is a great touch. There's plenty to nitpick with MJF but the dude gets it. https://t.co/2Xu8M1I8kx
MJF MADE SNOW ANGELS😂 https://t.co/AU8CmML1w4
LOL THE SNOW ANGELS mjf you beautiful troll
MJF doing snow angels on stage with the belt, shots fired?? #AEWFullGear

Punk and MJF feuded for numerous months in AEW. The two previously collided in a Dog Collar Match earlier this year and were set to reignite their feud after the 26-year-old star made his return at All Out to confront the former two-time AEW world champion.

However, since Punk's infamous rant at the All Out media scrum, he has been absent from programming and has also vacated the world title.

It now remains to be seen who the next challenger for the new AEW World Champion will be.

What did you make of MJF's win at AEW Full Gear? Sound off in the comment section below.

