CM Punk pays tribute to iconic Royal Rumble ring gear on AEW Dynamite

AEW star CM Punk rolled back the years this week on Dynamite by wearing a familiar set of ring attire during his tag team match against FTR while teaming up with Jon Moxley.

On Wednesday night, CM Punk challenged MJF to a rematch for their near 40-minute clash from the previous week. However, the latter offered Punk the chance to face FTR with a partner of his choice. If the former WWE Champion, he'd get his rematch.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Punk came prepared and picked Jon Moxley as his tag team partner for the night. During the match, one eagle-eyed viewer spotted Punk rocking a famous set of ring trunks from a previous stage in his career.

The red trunks were made famous by Punk in the 2010 Royal Rumble match, where the "Second City Saint" was one of the match's MVPs. He entered at #3, racked up five eliminations, and managed to deliver a sermon as the leader of the "Straight Edge Society."

Punk has been pulling out throwbacks in his gear on multiple occasions in recent months, including wearing shorts against Eddie Kingston and his camouflage trunks against MJF.

The match was the first time CM Punk and Jon Moxley teamed up

The pairing of CM Punk and Jon Moxley was something fans didn't know they needed. Fans may not remember that the duo never tagged each other before this match.

Punk and Moxley faced each other many times during their time in WWE. After Paul Heyman betrayed the former in 2013, The Shield was sent to destroy him.

The two men even faced each other on pay-per-view, with Moxley teaming up with Shield brothers Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to face Punk in a handicap match at the 2013 TLC pay-per-view, a match in which Punk came out victorious.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see Punk and Moxley team up again? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF was the best heel of 2021. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy