AEW star CM Punk praises veteran fighter after UFC Vegas 35

CM Punk recently took to Twitter to praise Gerald Meerschaert for his win last night at UFC Vegas 35.

On Saturday, August 28, Gerald Meerschaert submitted Makhmud Muradov with a rear-naked choke in round two at 1:49. Meerschaert's comeback victory earned the former RFA Middleweight Champion a Performance of the Night award with a $50,000 bonus.

Meerschaert is now 33-14-0 after securing his 8th UFC finish by tapping out Muradov last night. Many have since congratulated Meerschaert, including CM Punk, who took to Twitter to express his praise for the UFC Fighter.

CM Punk will be looking to get a similarly victorious result in his match at AEW All Out.

CM Punk is set to face Darby Allin at AEW All Out

CM Punk made his return to professional wrestling on August 20, 2021 when he showed up at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. The former WWE Champion addressed the crowd and shared his thoughts about his debut. Towards the end of his promo, he called out up-and-coming AEW Star Darby Allin and challenged him to a match at All Out in Chicago.

The encounter at All Out will mark CM Punk's first official wrestling match since January 2014. It has been over 7 years since the Second City Saint has stepped inside the squared circle and it is arguably the most highly anticipated match on the card. Darby Allin has consistently proven his worth in AEW and has garnered a great deal of popularity and success during his time in the promotion.

Allin recently defeated Ethan Page in a Coffin Match at AEW Fyter Fest. Allin is a former TNT Champion and one of the promotion's top prospects. He has been paired with WWE Hall of Famer Sting and is now set for the biggest singles match of his career so far. There is certainly a lot of pressure on Allin but he has shown in the past that he delivers on big occasions.

Allin will be at a disadvantage since he'll be wrestling the Best in the World in Chicago, CM Punk's hometown. It will be interesting to see how well Punk fares in his first match in over 7 years.

Who do you think will walk out as the victor in this encounter? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Catch Alberto Del Rio in conversation with Sportskeeda fans talking about CM Punk! Click right here!

Edited by Jack Cunningham